E3 Aviation Association Welcomes Accomplished Navy Veteran Tyler "FEED" Davies to Executive Team
Davies will oversee key responsibilities as the new VP of Members Experience, where his background in diverse management will be an asset to success & growth.MIAMI, FL, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 Aviation Association is proud to announce the addition of Tyler "FEED" Davies to its executive team. With over 20 years of experience in the Navy and a wealth of project management and user experience, Davies is sure to take the E3 Aviation membership to a whole new level.
In this role, Davies will help create and shape member experience strategies that will expand and amplify the company’s standing as the industry leader in improving the experience between E3 Aviation and it’s strong member base.
“We are delighted to welcome Tyler as part of our team,” said CEO of E3 Aviation Association, Brian Johnson. “His extensive background in aviation will bring tremendous value and insight into our organization.”
Davies is an accomplished 20 year Navy veteran with a diverse management background. He has demonstrated leadership abilities in managing operations within dynamic environments; supervising and training personnel; and overseeing complex projects and programs. Notably, he has been meticulous in managing and reducing risk while streamlining production all while maintaining and delivering a quality product.
“Tyler is an engaging professional leader with a reputation for creating incredible experiences through performance-based strategies. His ‘customer-first’ process and drive will ensure a strong focus remains to keep our members happy and engaged,” said Josh Volpe, Vice President of Marketing. “Tyler’s experience building projects and programs will strengthen our end-to-end member engagement and overall platform performance. I am looking forward to working with him within our portfolio of brands and alongside our ambassadors and partners.”
E3 Aviation is the latest platform for next-generation memberships, offering an expanded member experience for the aviation world and pilots. It's more than just a membership; it's your gateway to a vast knowledge base, extraordinary savings on top-tier products, and a unique blend of education and entertainment through our captivating media center.
Through this platform, passionate aviators can join a vibrant community that shares their enthusiasm for flying, providing an ecosystem of support, inspiration, and shared aspirations.
With Tyler’s impressive credentials at the helm of E3 Aviation’s executive team, members can look forward to taking their journey beyond the ordinary.
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3aviationassociation.com today.
