E3 OffRoad & E3 Overland Is Proud To Announce Version 2.0 of Their Member Platform
The company announced its new Version 2.0 relaunch of its member platform today.MIAMI, FL, US, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 OffRoad announced today it has launched the new Version 2.0 of its member platform that includes more benefits and value to E3 OffRoad/Overland members. After many months of research, hard work, and dedication, E3 has launched Version 2.0 of their innovative member platform which includes many new benefits and tools for members.
E3 OffRoad is the #1 resource and online membership platform for OffRoading and Overlanding, which means you get world-class education and entertainment to empower you to be the best Offroader and Overlander out there. Some of the new features, tools, and benefits include:
• All new content creators, and ambassadors to deliver world-class leading-edge information about OffRoading and Overlanding
• All new online courses and education
• Advanced training strategies to conquer any trail
• A bigger and greater community that comes together at events and functions
• E3 OffRoad & Overland Magazines
• Special access to in-person and virtual events and trail rides all over the country
• New discounts, product releases, and exclusive deals from OffRoad and Overland companies that you won’t find anywhere else
• New member community area and tools
• Private Q&A calls, podcasts and E3 TV shows
Roadside Assistance is now built into every single membership, which gets you Flat Tire Repair and Replacement, towing assistance for your tow vehicles, dead battery and lockout assistance, and emergency destination assistance for alternative transportation in the event of a breakdown. The E3 OffRoad RSA program also gets you special discount pricing on Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, and Goodyear tires for your rigs.
E3 has worked with special underwriters to create a special members-only optional Extended Warranty Service Contract that provides warranty protection to help offset expensive future repairs specifically for your Offroad and Overland rigs. There is no other extended warranty program out there that protects OffRoaders and Overlanders when they are out on the trail. This means you are covered on:
• Power train, including the internally lubricated parts of your engine and transmission
• Electrical items such as your alternator, wiring harnesses, engine control monitors, and other sensors and computers
• Heater and Air Conditioning-related items, including the heater core and blower motors
“Our primary goal during the relaunch process was to create more value and benefits for our members,” said E3’s President, Brian Johnson. “Furthermore, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our members to gain access to educational and entertaining content with industry-leading tools while also saving a ton of money along the way.”
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3offroad.com today.
E3 Association
