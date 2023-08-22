Submit Release
State of Tennessee Awarded on Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers 2023 List

Nashville, Tennessee, August 22, 2023 – The State of Tennessee has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on August 22nd, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best-in-State Employers 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. The recommended employers have been grouped into one of the 25 industry sectors. Employers with operations in more than one state were ranked in multiple states.

The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis and is based on three distinct criteria: In-state indirect recommendations, National in-industry indirect recommendations, Direct recommendations. Furthermore, Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics of e.g., working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.

Based on the results of the study, the State of Tennessee is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023.

“We are excited to be recognized again by Forbes and Statista as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers,” said Department of Human Resources’ Commissioner Juan Williams. “Tennessee State Government continues to be one of the best places to work in the Southeast.”

