Dayton T. Brown, Inc. and Bauer Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Working together to achieve mutually beneficial business opportunity outcomes
This agreement formalizes and strengthens the existing relationship between Bauer and DTB”BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) and Bauer recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to Component Test Stand business opportunities.
The two companies are combining forces to partner and pursue Test Stand opportunities leveraging strengths from each organization. DTB is a respected U.S. testing facility and producer of technical manual documentation; Bauer designs and manufactures component test stands. DTB and Bauer share similar clients within the Aerospace & Defense market with a network of services to support OEMs as well as Tier 1/2 suppliers. The MoU enables the companies to build stronger relationships with their clients by integrating and leveraging core competencies.
“This agreement formalizes and strengthens the existing relationship between Bauer and DTB,” said Ivette Cálix Damish, Vice President, Business Development at DTB. “I look forward to continuing to build on our constructive cooperative agreement in the interest of providing our customers with the breadth and depth of expertise expected in the design, build, test, and the documentation requirements of Test Stands, while enhancing both of our businesses.”
“We are excited to take this important step with DTB, which provides an opportunity to leverage the resources, strengths and talent of both companies,” commented Cliff Stone, Vice President, Business Development at Bauer. “There is a need in the aircraft sector for industry leading component test equipment and by working with DTB, we are reinforcing our companies’ shared commitment to support this critical sector,” he continued.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
About Bauer
Bauer, established in 1916, designs and manufactures aircraft component test and support equipment for the commercial and military aviation industries. Leading OEMs, airlines, MRO, and military organizations around the world rely on Bauer for technical expertise, highly reliable performance, and long-term support.
