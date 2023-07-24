FEAM Aero and Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Sign Memorandum of Understanding
BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FEAM Aero (FEAM) relating to strategic alliance of services. Under terms of the MoU, DTB and FEAM establish Alliance Services Agreements offering technical publications, testing, and engineering services to FEAM customers and operators.
“Partnering with DTB provides both our domestic and international customers access to an even broader array of highly technical services,” commented Dan Allawat, Chief Strategy Officer at FEAM. “We look forward to working with DTB and leveraging our complimentary capabilities to benefit our customers.”
“At DTB, we have always been committed to pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards. This MoU with FEAM aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering collaboration and accelerating progress,” said Ivette Cálix Damish, Vice President, Business Development at DTB. “Together, we will embark on a journey of shared success, innovation, and customer-centric excellence.”
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
About FEAM Aero
FEAM AERO is the largest leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. FEAM has maintenance bases at 50 locations globally, including two hangar facilities, and employs a growing workforce of over 1,500 Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and Engineers. Over the years, FEAM has diversified its MRO portfolio to include Line Maintenance, Technical Training, Global AOG Support, Technical Support Services, and Base Maintenance. Our full line of services ensures our customers meet their mission goals and mitigate AOG ground time. FEAM holds EASA/FAA Maintenance Organization Approvals and approvals from several other domestic and international aviation regulatory authorities.
