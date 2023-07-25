Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Announces Annual Scholarship Awards
Supporting the educational journeys of local students is one of the many ways DTB is working to strengthen the communities we work and live in”BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Annual Scholarships. Franny Kloska from Sayville High School and James Latini from Connetquot High School were chosen from a very competitive field of applicants and were each awarded $2,000 scholarships. Franny will be attending Syracuse University and James will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall.
Each year, DTB awards scholarships to extraordinary students from Sayville and Connetquot High Schools who have chosen the engineering field of study as they continue their education. Finalists are selected based on their leadership and academic skills, participation in extracurricular activities at school and in the community, volunteerism, and financial need.
“Supporting the educational journeys of local students is one of the many ways DTB is working to strengthen the communities we work and live in,” commented Angela Chewning, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at DTB. “We’re delighted to assist these future leaders as they tackle new challenges and uncover exciting opportunities that will positively impact our world.”
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions; Engineering & Test, Technical Services, and Mission Systems, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
