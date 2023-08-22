Berlin Barracks // Assistance in Identifying / Burglary
CASE#: 23A3004690
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 at approximately 2310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury State Park, Waterbury Ctr.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Waterbury State Park
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/22/23, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at the Waterbury State Park entrance booth. Staff reported discovering an unknown male entering the booth and taken a yet to be determined amount of cash from a locked safe. This burglary marks the third burglary at the Waterbury State Park in Waterbury Center.
The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male seen in the attached surveillance video.
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) -- or -- CALL 802.229.9191
