Berlin Barracks // Assistance in Identifying / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 at approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury State Park, Waterbury Ctr.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Waterbury State Park

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/22/23, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at the Waterbury State Park entrance booth. Staff reported discovering an unknown male entering the booth and taken a yet to be determined amount of cash from a locked safe. This burglary marks the third burglary at the Waterbury State Park in Waterbury Center.

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male seen in the attached surveillance video.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) -- or -- CALL 802.229.9191

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191