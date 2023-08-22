Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Assistance in Identifying / Burglary

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3004690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                      

STATION:    Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/23 at approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury State Park, Waterbury Ctr.

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:    Unknown                                           

 

 

VICTIM: Waterbury State Park

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/22/23, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at the Waterbury State Park entrance booth. Staff reported discovering an unknown male entering the booth and taken a yet to be determined amount of cash from a locked safe. This burglary marks the third burglary at the Waterbury State Park in Waterbury Center.

 

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male seen in the attached surveillance video.

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) -- or -- CALL 802.229.9191

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

