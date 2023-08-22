15 Barton Gilman Attorneys Recognized in Best Lawyers in America 2024 and 4 in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that 15 lawyers in its U.S. offices have been recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and four attorneys were recognized in the 4th edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers’ methodology is based on a transparent peer review process designed to obtain substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services and the professional abilities of lawyers within the same geographical and legal practice areas. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, also based entirely on peer review, recognizes the abilities of extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States.

The list of Barton Gilman lawyers listed in the 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch include:

The Best Lawyers in America

- Stephen Adams: Litigation – Health Care

- John J. Barton: Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

- Angela L. Carr: Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

- Francis A. Connor III: Mediation; Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

- Stephen Gerber: Litigation – Labor and Employment

- Pamela Slater Gilman: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

- Timothy J. Groves: Education Law

- Patricia Hennessy: Commercial Litigation

- Kristina I. Hultman: Litigation - Insurance

- Stacy K. Hurley: Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Insurance

- Jason M. Morales: Litigation - Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

- Sheri L. Pizzi: Litigation - Labor and Employment; Litigation – Health Care; Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

- Matthew R. Plain: Education Law

- Robert C. Shindell: Litigation – Insurance

- Edward Shoulkin: Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

- Adam Alaa Attia: Education Law

- Michaela Bland: Education Law

- Andrew M. Lynch: Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants; Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

- Bianca M. Young: Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.