CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Norfolk, VA and surrounding cities.
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
While it is never easy, I’m glad to be able to help ease the transition over the Rainbow Bridge for pets in the Hampton Roads area.”NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Norfolk, Newport News, Virginia Beach, VA and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“I hope that every family in the Greater Hampton Roads region becomes aware of in-home euthanasia so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pets,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “Giving your beloved dog or cat a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home surrounded by your loved ones is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear our customers' heartfelt appreciation when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I’ve always been passionate about making sure that every pet has the most peaceful final moments possible. After seeing the difference in stress levels for the pet and family saying goodbye between in hospital and in home euthanasia, in home is very clearly a more comfortable option for many.” says Dr. Erin Struble. “While it is never easy, I’m glad to be able to help ease the transition over the Rainbow Bridge for pets in the Hampton Roads area.”
Dr. Struble services Norfolk, VA and surrounding neighborhoods Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Henrico. Newport News, Hampto, Portsmouth, Williamsburg, Suffolk, Chester, Yorktown, Hopewell, Gloucester, Smithfield, Prince George, Franklin, Hayes, Poquoson, Carrollton, and Toano
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-Home Pet Euthanasia
1. Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
2. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for aftercare/cremation.. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL: Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Des Moines, IA; Aspen, CO, Memphis, TN; Concord, CA, Athens, GA and Helena, MT. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
