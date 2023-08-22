The Living Urn Expands Its Keepsake Line with a New Indoor Wood Planter Option
The Living Urn Planter Keepsake holds a small amount of ashes and creates a beautiful alternative for families to memorialize a loved one in a unique way.
We’re excited to continue to expand our high quality keepsake line and now offer a smaller version of the popular Living Urn Planter...”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it is expanding its keepsake offering to include The Living Urn Planter Keepsake, a unique limited edition indoor urn made from beautiful premium hardwoods. This special keepsake urn holds a portion of a loved one’s ashes along with a succulent or small plant and is offered for $195.
— Mark Brewer, President
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to continue to expand our high quality keepsake line and now offer a smaller version of the popular Living Urn Planter. Each Living Urn Planter Keepsake has been meticulously handcrafted to create a special living memory piece worthy of the ones we love.”
Brewer continues, “Due to a growing demand from our customers and funeral home partners, we continue to expand our keepsake line and cremation jewelry options. We believe these are great complements to the unique urns and other memorials we offer and make for beautiful ways to honor a loved one.”
The Living Urn Planter Keepsake can be found online or at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, cremation jewelry, and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
Emma Thomas
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here