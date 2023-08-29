Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group in Salem Oregon Welcomes Melodie Dickey to the Team

Gilroy Napoli Short

SALEM, OR, US, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at 530 Center Street NE, Suite 722 in Salem, Oregon, the distinguished Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is recognized for its longstanding tradition of legal excellence both within Salem and throughout Oregon. In a continuous pursuit of enhancing their professional offerings, the Salem law firm is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Melodie Dickey to its esteemed team of legal specialists.

As an accomplished attorney from Marion County Oregon, Melodie Dickey is no stranger to the legal intricacies and challenges of the state. She brings with her a vast reservoir of legal expertise, having successfully prosecuted diverse cases ranging from Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and domestic violence to intricate property, financial fraud, significant drug offenses, firearm-related incidents, and profoundly serious Measure 11 person crimes, including homicide.

In reflecting on Melodie's arrival, Jason Short, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, expressed, "The incorporation of Melodie into our team isn't just an addition; it's a reinforcement of our dedication to serving the people of Oregon with unparalleled legal prowess. We are genuinely privileged to have her aboard. Her unyielding dedication, profound experience, and unwavering commitment to justice will indubitably propel our firm's mission to even greater heights."

A Glimpse into Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group:

With a widespread presence across Oregon, encompassing cities like Portland, Salem, Bend, Medford, and Hillsboro, Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group stands tall as a comprehensive legal sanctuary. Their dedication to diverse areas such as criminal defense, family law, personal injury, and more has cemented their status as pioneers of innovative legal solutions, high ethical standards, and exceptional client-oriented service.

Members of the Oregon legal community, valued clients, and esteemed colleagues are cordially invited to welcome Attorney Melodie Dickey as she commences her association with the Salem office of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. Her profound expertise, combined with a fervent commitment to justice, augments the firm's comprehensive legal services.

To delve deeper into the services of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, or to arrange a detailed consultation, please navigate to https://www.gilroynapolishort.com. Alternatively, the team can be reached directly at 503-747-7138.