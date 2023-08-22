28 College Student Athletes Selected By The Team To Participate In Its Inaugural Engaged Athlete Fellowship Program
The Fellowship Is Designed To Promote Civic Engagement, Leadership Development And Support The Execution of A Community Project
This launch symbolizes a commitment to shaping a new generation of leaders who are not only exceptional athletes but also dedicated advocates for positive change.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today The Team unveiled the list of 28 student athletes that will participate in its inaugural Engaged Athlete Fellowship. The innovative program is designed to inspire and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow, focusing on a diverse cohort of student athletes from all corners of the country.
The Team’s 28 Engaged Athlete Fellows will develop a project in their local community connecting civic engagement and community service. Additional program highlights include the opportunity to participate in leadership and professional development curriculum and attend a multi-day gathering in Washington, DC. This unique forum will allow athletes to meet each other, participate in workshops, network with sports/business/civic leaders, and present their project work from the year.
Since 2020, the The Team has engaged over 54,000 athletes, coaches, and administrators, planned over 600 Election Day events on college campuses, and planned groundbreaking national programming with leaders such as Stephen Curry and Condoleezza Rice. The Team has also received numerous awards, including recognition in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas and being honored by Students Learn Students Vote for Leading Through Nonpartisanship.
In an exciting collaboration, The Team has partnered with the Bridge Alliance Education Fund to bring the new leadership initiative to life. The organization’s shared objective is to empower a diverse group of motivated student athletes, supporting them to bolster nonpartisan civic engagement within their teams, campuses, and broader communities.
“Our shared objective is to empower a diverse group of motivated student athletes, supporting them to bolster nonpartisan civic engagement within their teams, campuses, and broader communities,” said Joe Kennedy, Executive Director of The Team. “This launch symbolizes a commitment to shaping a new generation of leaders who are not only exceptional athletes but also dedicated advocates for positive change. By emphasizing leadership skills, mentorship, and hands-on civic projects, we are fostering an environment in which student athletes can thrive both on and off the field.”
Below is a full list of the Team’s Inaugural Engaged Athlete Fellows:
Anna Economon, Golf, University of Houston
Brooke Hudson, Volleyball, Florida A&M University
Caleb Kenney, Basketball, College of the Holy Cross
Charlee Arthur, Basketball, Brown University
DaJion Humphrey, Basketball, Bowling Green State University
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Volleyball, Creighton University
Elise Byun, Gymnastics, UC Berkeley
Emily Gaven, Lacrosse, Vanderbilt University
Evan Nelson, Basketball, Harvard University
Griffin Walbridge, Basketball, Brandeis University
Inez Johnson, Cross Country, Bates College
Isaiah Taylor, Basketball, Clark University
Jameese Joseph, Soccer, NC State University
Josue Gil-Silva, Basketball, Stanford University
Kaira Brown, Track and Field, Georgetown University
Kansas Robinson, Softball, Northwestern University
Katelyn Parham, Manager, Vanderbilt University
Kaylie Sippel, Softball & Volleyball, University of St. Francis (IL)
Kelly Grace Richardson, Rowing, Georgetown University
Lily O'Donoghue McDonald, Track and Field, Harvard University
Miah I. Reyes, Tennis, Salem State University
Mikayla Paquette, Basketball, Tufts University
Sami Osmani, Basketball, Creighton University
Scotty McKenzie, Track and Field, Lipscomb University
Shyheim Battle, Football, NC State University
Spencer Baird, Basketball, St. Francis
Taji Johnson, Football, Boston College
Ty Berry, Basketball, Northwestern University
About The Team
The Team is a nonpartisan organization that creates award-winning programming focused on integrating civic engagement into college athletics. We offer a pathway for every athlete, coach, and administrator to become more engaged citizens. The Team rebranded from All Vote No Play in 2023.
Hannah Nausbaum
The Team
Hannah@theteam.org