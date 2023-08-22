Participation of the Turkmen delegation in the 110th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD)

22/08/2023

The 110th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) began its work at the United Nations Office at Geneva from 7 to 31 August 2023.

From 21 to 22 August 2023, the Turkmen delegation participates in the work of the mentioned session headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, V.Hajiyev.

During the first day of the session, the questions concerning the implementation of the provisions of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination have been discussed.

During their statements, the delegation of Turkmenistan provided information on positive developments in the political, economic, legal and socio-cultural spheres of Turkmen society.

It was noted that Turkmenistan strongly condemns racial discrimination and pursues an ongoing policy of mutual understanding among peoples and the prevention of any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, descent, national or ethnic origin.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan bases its efforts to eliminate racial discrimination on the principles of the Convention, the Durban Declaration and the Programme of Action. At the national level, these principles are upheld and taken into account both in improving legislation and in law enforcement practice.