PredictWind Introduces Revolutionary AI Polars
Redefining the Future of Weather Routing
With our AI Polars, we are bridging the gap between professional navigators and recreational sailors. Now everyone can benefit from hyper-accurate, tailored weather routing.”AUKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PredictWind, the world leader in marine forecasting, has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation that will redefine the future of weather routing with Automated AI Polars.
— Jon Bilger, CEO
Sailors know that no two boats – or skippers – are alike. Recognising this, PredictWind's AI Polars are engineered to optimise routing based on your boat's real-time data combined with your distinctive sailing habits. By understanding your boat's behaviour in all wind and wave conditions, the AI Polar automatically adjusts to give you more accurate routes than ever.
Previously, personalised polars were the exclusive domain of elite navigators. PredictWind has now made it easy and intuitive for every sailor. "With our AI Polars, we are bridging the gap between professional navigators and recreational sailors. Now everyone can benefit from hyper-accurate, tailored weather routing," said Jon Bilger, CEO of PredictWind.
Using this feature is as easy as plugging in the PredictWind DataHub to your boat’s instruments and activating AI Polars. The technology springs into action, capturing and interpreting vital data points like boat speed, wave conditions, true wind speed, and true wind angle. In addition, hydrodynamic modelling intricately predicts your boat's movement. In addition, the weather routing predicts the performance effect of the waves on the routing, offering the most precise routing output available.
With the inclusion of wave conditions and individual comfort preferences, PredictWind ensures not just optimal but also comfortable routing. AI Polars also guarantee accurate data by smartly filtering out times when the boat is anchored, motoring, or motor sailing.
Once activated, AI Polars aren’t static. They evolve, consistently harnessing new data to refine and perfect your personal boat polar, enhancing precision with every nautical mile you cover.
PredictWind continues to lead the marine forecasting frontier, reaffirming its commitment to bringing professional-grade tools to sailors everywhere. With the launch of AI Polars, the horizon has never looked more clear and personalised.
About PredictWind
PredictWind is a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to sailors, racing teams, and industry professionals worldwide. With their industry-leading forecasts, live wind observations, and advanced routing capabilities, PredictWind continues to set the standard for accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly weather insights.
