Pacific Tourism Organisation on Addressing Key Challenges in Pacific Tourism: Connectivity, Growth, and Resilience

Limited air access, skills & brain drain, and the impacts of climate change pose significant challenges to the tourism sector, particularly in the Small Island States of the Pacific. Christopher Cocker, CEO of Pacific Tourism, shared these concerns during his virtual address at the United Nations Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Regional Preparatory Meeting.

Convened in Tonga from 16- 18 August the meeting was also offered in a hybrid format. Discussions revolved around challenges and emerging issues that require closer attention to enhance the resilience of Pacific SIDS against external shocks. Specifically, the talks delved into strategies for bolstering the Pacific’s resilience in the face of global challenges. They also explored methods for individuals to confront and overcome these external hurdles.

Mr Cocker emphasized the importance of improving connectivity for both air and sea travel, particularly concerning tourism in the Pacific. Moreover, Mr Cocker advocated for Pacific governments to consider policies aimed at fostering growth, enhancing fiscal revenue, and increasing spending efficiency to reduce debt and elevate living standards.

“Addressing these external shocks to the Pacific region’s tourism industry could involve several approaches. These include responsible and regenerative recovery, using tourism as a driver to help mitigate climate change impacts, forging innovative partnerships, embracing digital transformation, fostering global and regional cooperation, and adopting integrated approaches to prevent isolated efforts and duplication,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

“Sustainable financing from donors and development partners can facilitate easier access to funds for the private sector, enabling them to build resilience. More important, sustainable financing  can aid regional organizations in implementing their strategies to benefit the Pacific Islands, such as the Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy, SPTO Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF), SPTO Pacific Digital Strategy, and SPTO Pacific Tourism Statistics Strategy which are key strategies outlined by SPTO to enhance resilience.”

