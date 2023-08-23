Award-Winning "I Can't Believe They're Gone" Grief Book Kickstarter Smashes Funding goal in 30 Hours, reaches 144%
Bringing Comfort and Hope to Children: A Heartwarming Journey through Grief
Emotions aren't Good or Bad, or Right or Wrong - they just are.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable display of support and compassion, the Kickstarter campaign for the much-anticipated children's grief picture book, "I Can't Believe They're Gone," achieved its funding goal in just 30 hours, and has since soared to an astonishing 144% of its initial target. This heartwarming and essential project, created to help children cope with loss, has garnered the attention and endorsement of psychologists, therapists, and healthcare professionals for its thoughtful approach and invaluable contribution.
— Wise Old Bear
Written with empathy and understanding, "I Can't Believe They're Gone" offers a sensitive portrayal of the grieving process through captivating illustrations and touching narrative. Authored by a seasoned educator who understands the unique emotional needs of young minds, this picture book serves as a powerful tool for children and families navigating the complex emotions associated with loss.
The overwhelming success of the Kickstarter campaign is a testament to the pressing need for resources that aid children in processing grief in a healthy and constructive manner. Within the first day of launch, backers flocked to the project, showcasing the demand for accessible and well-crafted materials that address this delicate subject matter. The rapid funding demonstrates the community's recognition of the book's potential to make a significant impact in the lives of grieving children.
"I Can't Believe They're Gone" has received enthusiastic endorsements from a range of mental health professionals, including psychologists, therapists, and healthcare experts who specialize in child grief counseling. The book's approach resonates deeply with these professionals, as it seamlessly combines beautiful visuals with relatable language to create a safe space for children to explore their feelings of loss, confusion, and sadness.
The project's creator, Karen Brough, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from backers around the world. "This campaign's rapid success is a testament to the collective empathy and understanding we share for the emotional challenges that children face when dealing with loss. It's truly heartening to witness the community's dedication to fostering healthy emotional development in our young ones."
With the campaign surpassing its funding goal in such a short span, the project is now poised to expand its impact even further. Additional funding will enable the creation of more printed copies, translations into multiple languages, and outreach efforts to schools, libraries, and counseling centers worldwide.
As the Kickstarter campaign continues to flourish, the team behind "I Can't Believe They're Gone" remains committed to making a difference in the lives of grieving children. This remarkable journey of empathy, healing, and hope is a testament to the power of collective compassion and the value of resources that help children navigate life's most difficult moments.
For more information and pre-orders, visit the Kickstarter campaign:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/215042945/i-cant-believe-theyre-gone?ref=4yiwbf
Karen Brough
I Can't Believe They're Gone Book Trailer