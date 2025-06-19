Award-Winning Picture Book The Tale of The Little Black Cloud Brings Comfort to Sad or Anxious Young Hearts

Little Black Cloud Cover

A multi-award-winning picture book offering comfort, connection, and emotional tools for children facing sadness or big feelings.

"As a teacher, I believe this book should be on every library shelf in the country." ” — —Carolyn Tonkin

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Australian author Karen Brough ’s beloved picture book The Tale of The Little Black Cloud has received top honors from the Christian Indie Publishing Association (CIPA), winning the 2025 Christian Indie Award in the Children’s Picture Book (Ages 4–8) category.With previous accolades including the WCCW Goldie Award, the book continues to capture the hearts of families, educators, and mental health professionals worldwide for its tender storytelling and profound emotional resonance.A Story That Speaks to Heavy HeartsWritten during Melbourne’s extended COVID lockdowns, the story was born from a moment of reflection as Brough, caring for her family through multiple illnesses, looked up to see a solitary black cloud in the sky. That cloud became a character—one that felt heavy, unseen, and alone—mirroring the emotional experience of many children today."That lone little black cloud became almost as real to me as my own feelings," Brough explains. "Writing this story was healing—and I knew it would help others know they are never truly alone, especially during hard times."Inspired by Psalm 56:8, where God promises to collect every tear, the story follows a little black cloud weighed down by sadness. Through the kindness of a wise duck friend in red boots, the cloud learns that tears matter, and that with friendship and care, the weight begins to lift.Praise From Readers, Educators, and Broadcasters"This was the book I needed—right when I needed it."—Lucy Holmes, Senior Announcer, The Light FM"As a teacher, I believe this book should be on every library shelf in the country."—Carolyn Tonkin, Verified Reviewer"A gentle, poetic story that feels like a hug. My students love the hidden hearts and calming illustrations."—Verified Educator ReviewThe book’s lyrical rhyming text, soft watercolor illustrations by Lori Boag, and a bonus heart-finding activity make it a favorite not only for read-alouds but also for one-on-one emotional moments.A Gentle Tool for Emotional LiteracyWith childhood anxiety, sadness, and overwhelm on the rise, The Tale of The Little Black Cloud offers a timely way to:Normalize sadness and tearsHelp children feel seen and supportedFoster empathy and emotional languageInvite open conversations at home or in classroomsReflect faith-based comfort for families who seek itOne of the book’s most memorable lines has become a favorite among parents and counselors alike:"Tears are important. Don’t toss them away. They need to come out and have their say."Where to Find ItThe Tale of The Little Black Cloud is available in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats through all major retailers. A free companion activity workbook is available at:About the AuthorKaren Brough is an award-winning Australian author, former teacher, and creator of the Be Held by Him devotional series. She writes gentle, faith-filled stories that support emotional healing for children and adults alike. She lives with her husband, three children, and groodle pup Gracie on a semi-rural property in Victoria.About the IllustratorLori Boag is a graduate of the Lygon Street Illustration Academy and serves as a learning support facilitator at Hillcrest Christian College. Her calming visual style helps children connect deeply with emotion through art.Media Contact:Karen BroughEmail: [Insert Contact Email]Website: https://karenbrough.com

'The Tale of The Little Black Cloud' Book Trailer

