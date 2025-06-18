Karen Brough Releases Faith-Filled Devotional for Christians Navigating Illness, Grief, and Spiritual Burnout

Take a Step with Him

A devotional offering peace, comfort, and biblical hope to Christians facing illness, grief, or exhaustion—when answers feel distant, but God is near.

Must read Five Stars! When a book rescues, encourages, and inspires while leading you closer to God and His promises, it deserves five stars. A must-read for all!” — Reedsy Discovery

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when life knocks you off your feet—and God feels silent?In Take a Step with Him – Adventuring with God into Fresh Beginnings, award-winning author Karen Brough invites readers into a deeply personal Christian devotional for those navigating chronic illness, invisible disability, grief, or spiritual exhaustion. It’s not a book of easy answers. It’s a book for the in-between—for the reader who still believes but is tired of holding it all together.This fifth and final book in the Be Held by Him series meets readers exactly where they are: weary, waiting, maybe a little unsure—but willing to take just one step toward God.“This book got me through a very rough time… It shines a comforting light, assuring readers they’re not only seen, but deeply understood.” – Verified Amazon reviewA Devotional Born in the WildernessKaren’s words come not from theory but lived experience. Over a decade ago, she was hit with a mystery illness that left her housebound and physically depleted. Three years into the journey, she received a God-given dream—revealing all the moments He had already shown up: through Scripture, support, and hidden miracles. The book material was already lived out, now He just needed Karen to put pen to paper.While many chronic illness spaces focused on managing symptoms or “making peace with pain,” Karen felt a divine call to something deeper—planting seeds of hope and documenting God’s presence in the pain.Each book in the Be Held by Him series reflects that unfolding journey:Be Held by Him was written when she could barely lift her head.Take a Breath with Him emerged during slow physical restoration.Take a Step with Him offers a fresh invitation to walk forward—carrying only what God gives.“This book isn’t preachy or polished—it’s real. It feels like a warm hug from someone who gets it.” – Reader reviewInside This Devotional:Honest, relatable reflections for those facing spiritual fatigue or chronic health strugglesScriptural encouragement and “Father’s love letters” drawn from Karen’s personal journalsGentle prayers to lift readers from daily pain to God’s higher viewStories of God’s presence on dark days—and how to notice Him againPractical guidance for hearing God’s voice and beginning againReader Praise:“I felt like someone finally understood what I couldn’t put into words.” – Ellis“Karen’s writing will draw you closer to Jesus. I longed to know Him as she does.” – Linnea“This book changed me—and I believe it will change anyone who reads it.” – SA“Hope-filled, relatable, and Spirit-breathed. A gift to the Christian community.” – Reedsy DiscoveryAvailability:Take a Step with Him – Adventuring with God into Fresh Beginnings is available now at https://karenbrough.com/shop , Amazon, Bookshop.org, and other major Christian retailers.About the Author:Karen Brough is an Australian writer, speaker, and chronic illness survivor. Through her imprint, Heart Hope Publishing , she creates devotional and children’s books that help readers process life’s hardest moments through faith, honesty, and comfort. Her work is known for its warm, Spirit-led voice and powerful reminder that even in pain—we are never walking alone.

Be Held by Him Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.