Award-Winning Author Karen Brough Creates SEL-Ready Books That Help Children Process Big Emotions

Emotional wellness meets education: Picture books that support children through grief, transitions, and tough feelings—now award-winning and classroom-ready.

I want children to know their tears matter, their emotions matter—and they matter. My stories gently equip young hearts with tools they'll carry for life, so they’re never alone in hard times.” — Karen Brough, Author & Former Elementary and Early Years Educator

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian author and former educator Karen Brough is receiving growing acclaim in the educational world for her picture books that support children’s emotional development. Her latest accolade—the 2025 Christian Indie Award for The Tale of The Little Black Cloud —highlights her unique ability to blend social-emotional learning (SEL), therapeutic storytelling, and accessible language for young readers aged 3–8.With the rise in childhood anxiety, grief, and emotional overwhelm, Brough’s books are increasingly being recommended by psychologists, teachers, and school counselors as go-to resources for the classroom, library, and therapeutic settings. Her titles are backed by educational endorsements, and with SEL-aligned activity workbooks are being developed.Her best-selling children’s grief title, I Can’t Believe They’re Gone, has been translated into multiple languages and praised for making loss accessible for early learners. The Tale of The Little Black Cloud, which recently won in the Children’s Picture Book category (ages 4–8), uses metaphor and friendship to show how feelings—especially sadness—can be processed, expressed, and ultimately transformed.As Brough continues to create resources that meet children in life’s most vulnerable moments, her forthcoming title One Nest or Two, set for release in 2025, is already gaining interest as a trusted aid for children navigating parental separation or divorce. Educators are using her books not only to meet SEL benchmarks but to foster empathy, emotional regulation, and meaningful class discussions, helping children build firm foundations for life events that are largely out of their control."That lone little black cloud became almost as real to me as my own feelings," explains Brough. "Writing this story helped me—and I knew it would help others too—realize we’re never truly alone. Even in our hardest moments, we’re seen and supported."The Tale of The Little Black Cloud has touched not only children but adults alike. Lucy Holmes, senior announcer at The Light FM, shared:"This was the book I needed—right when I needed it. I literally bawled my eyes out. It gave me permission to cry—and reminded me that it’s okay to feel what we feel."Educators agree. "As a teacher, I believe this book should be on every library shelf in the country," writes reviewer Carolyn Tonkin. School counselors and homeschool leaders have echoed similar praise.The book’s protagonist—a little cloud weighed down by unspoken emotion—meets a quiet companion in a duck with red boots. With empathy, stillness, and care, the duck gently collects the cloud’s tears. As the story unfolds, the cloud begins to feel lighter. The narrative ends with a message that resonates with classrooms and homes alike:"Tears are important. Don’t toss them away. They need to come out and have their say."With calming watercolor illustrations by learning support facilitator Lori Boag, the visuals are intentionally soothing for children and praised by educators for their SEL-friendly appeal.Each of Karen Brough’s titles includes a free downloadable workbook that complements curriculum goals and emotional wellness practices. Her books are currently used by educators, therapists, and grief counselors across Australia, the U.S., and the U.K., and are now also branching out into other offices, education centres, and countries.Books are available globally in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats. Companion resources: https://karenbrough.com/register About the AuthorKaren Brough is an award-winning Australian author and former teacher whose books are designed to foster emotional resilience in young readers. Her work blends poetic storytelling with tools for grief, anxiety, and family transitions. She lives on a semi-rural property in Victoria with her husband, three children, and their groodle, Gracie.About the IllustratorLori Boag is a graduate of the Lygon Street Illustration Academy and serves as a learning support facilitator at Hillcrest Christian College. She brings emotional depth and calming clarity to every page she illustrates.

