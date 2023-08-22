Copenhagen Set to Host Big-Name Concerts in 2024

EuropeTripDeals Logo

Several world-famous acts will be stopping by Denmark’s capital city next year.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denmark, one of the world’s happiest cities, has another reason to celebrate. Several big-name musical acts have booked dates to perform in the city next year, and tickets will be in high demand. And that’s on top of an impressive lineup of Madonna, Diana Ross, 50 Cent, and New Order, still due to perform in late 2023.

The biggest concerts in Copenhagen in 2024 (as of now):

Depeche Mode - Royal Arena, February 10, 2024

Niall Horan - Royal Arena, March 12, 2024

John Mayer - Royal Arena, March 16, 2024

Jonas Brothers - Royal Arena, May 20, 2024

Metallica - Parken, June 14-16, 2024

Unfortunately, two of Europe’s most popular concert tours probably won’t be coming to Copenhagen. The city isn’t scheduled for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. Ryan Forney of EuropeTripDeals.com notes: “It’s possible Taylor Swift could add more dates, including Copenhagen…there are some gaps in her European calendar. But she’s performed a ton of shows, and I think they’ll use those gap days for rest. As for Coldplay, they likely won’t stop in Copenhagen as they just performed there in 2023.”

Is the 2024 concert schedule complete? “Most likely not,” says Forney. “More acts usually announce tours over the winter. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more big-name performances announced for Copenhagen by spring or summer next year.” Stay tuned.