Impact for SDGs at United Nations Headquarters
The annual SDG funding gap has risen from $2.5 trillion before the pandemic to an estimated $4.2 trillion.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stipulated that:
— United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
“The annual SDG funding gap has risen from $2.5 trillion before the pandemic to an estimated $4.2 trillion”.
Mr. Guterres called on countries to “make 2023 count” to create a foundation and robust effort to get the SDGs specifically around food security, climate action, health, and sustainable development later this year.
Mr Gueterres also went on to state:
“We need ambitious national commitments and interventions to reduce poverty and inequality by 2027 and 2030. And clear policies”
The SDG Progress Report (2023) illustrates that only 12 percent of the SDGs targets are on track. Progress on 50 percent is weak and insufficient and there has been stalling and reversal of more than 30 percent of the SDGs.
Impact-for-SDGs briefly attended the ECOSOC high-level political forum (HLPF) of sustainable development convened under the auspices of the Council at its 2023 session alongside other diplomatic discussions at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in June & July 2023.
Nisaa Jetha of Impact for SDGS on Innovative Leadership Structures:
"As we reflect, as we approach the midpoint of implementation of 2030 Agenda, the data shows we are not on track. This is also an opportunity to collaborative, build new structures and advance the SDGs. Enabling co-operation and co-ordination among actors--- civil society, business (and others) will harness sustainable development structures through collective collaborative action."
What’s Next?
Impact for SDGs will be participating in global discussions around The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2023 focused on responsible management structures of the global commons and ethical AI.
The pandemic has been a catalyst for structural transformation, escalating technology change, automation, and supply-chain reallocation with robust regulatory considerations around reporting for, and on behalf of, "climate".
This transformation presents challenges and opportunities that both influence the change and solution.
