Wafflemat Showcases Innovative Shallow Foundation Solution at ASCE Texas CECON The Future Is Now
CECON allows the opportunity to showcase the value & impact of our optimized FEA techniques that evaluates shallow foundation designs which remains compliant with current industry standards & codes”SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wafflemat, an innovative leader in sustainable and efficient shallow foundation design solutions, is excited to announce its participation at the annual American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Texas CECON Conference. This year the event will be held on September 20th-22nd at the Embassy Suites in San Marcos, Texas, and Wafflemat will be presenting during the morning session of Thursday, September 21st.
— Anna, VP of Engineering at Wafflemat.
Wafflemat has earned a reputation for revolutionizing shallow, slab on grade foundations with its proprietary void form foundation system that not only allows for a stiffer foundation, but also reduces the amount of concrete and reinforcement required as compared to traditional methods. ASCE CECON provides an ideal platform to present innovative products, innovative finite element modeling techniques, and engage with industry design professionals. The conference theme, “The Future is Now”, aligns perfectly with Wafflemat's commitment to advancing better foundations that are more sustainable and efficient than traditional foundation design methods.
CECON attendees can expect to learn more about Wafflemat's signature product, an innovative concrete slab system designed to optimize structural efficiency while minimizing material usage. The Wafflemat system employs a unique waffle-like grid pattern that bears on a level building pad, as opposed to traditional methods that involve trenching interior ribbed beams. The reconfiguration of the foundation not only allows for a reduction of material use and increased cross-sectional stiffness but also reduces carbon emissions and improves overall industry sustainability. Through its proprietary technology, Wafflemat continues to contribute to environmentally friendly construction practices while optimizing the structural integrity of the foundation design.
"We are thrilled to participate and to present at this year’s CECON Conference where we can share the knowledge we have gained with fellow industry professionals," said Anna, VP of Engineering at Wafflemat. "Our team is dedicated to advancing the boundaries of structural engineering, specifically shallow foundation designs. CECON provides us an opportunity to showcase the value and impact of our optimized FEA techniques that evaluates shallow foundation designs, while remaining compliant with current industry standards and codes. "
Wafflemat's presence at CECON will include an engaging booth featuring live demonstrations, informative presentations, and one-on-one interactions with company representatives. Attendees can explore firsthand how Wafflemat's unique design can drive construction efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to more sustainable building practices.
For more information about Wafflemat and its innovative solutions, please visit www.Wafflemat.com or register for the conference at www.texascecon.org. Be sure to stop by and visit our booth at the ASCE Texas CECON Table 66.
About Wafflemat:
Wafflemat is a forward-thinking company specializing in sustainable and efficient structural slab on grade foundation solutions for the construction industry. The company’s groundbreaking concrete foundation, featuring a unique waffle-like grid pattern, aims to enhance structural integrity while promoting environmentally conscious building practices. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Wafflemat is reshaping the future of shallow, slab on grade foundations.
