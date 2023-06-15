New 132,185 Square Foot Foundation in Garland, Texas Features the Superior Wafflemat Foundation System
A 132,185 sq-foot apartment complex opens soon. The project’s team decided to use the Wafflemat Foundation System to circumvent costly excavation and delays
We believe that the Wafflemat system represents the future of foundation design, and we look forward to utilizing it in all of our future projects.”GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 132,185 square foot apartment complex is set to open in late summer of 2023 in the Firewheel community of Garland, Texas. The building boasts state-of-the-art design and construction, including the latest technology in foundation systems - the Wafflemat foundation. This innovative foundation system offers numerous benefits over traditional foundation methods, including improved structural integrity, greater energy efficiency, less construction materials and reduced construction time.
The Wafflemat foundation system is a two-way concrete slab foundation design that allows for a stiffer slab design. The Wafflemat system provides superior strength and stability over traditional slab-on-grade foundations. Additionally, the Wafflemat design creates an insulating air gap beneath the foundation, which helps to regulate temperature and improve energy efficiency. Additionally, it allows expansive soils room to expand without coming into contact with the slab. By utilizing the Wafflemat foundation system, the apartment building in Firewheel will be more durable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly.
The project’s concrete contractor and engineering team decided to use the Wafflemat Foundation System to circumvent costly excavation and delays that would occur at this build site with a traditional foundation.
"We are thrilled to have utilized the Wafflemat foundation system for our new apartment building in Firewheel," said the project's lead manager. "Not only does the system offer superior strength and stability, but it also helps to improve energy efficiency and reduce our overall carbon footprint. We believe that the Wafflemat system represents the future of foundation design, and we look forward to utilizing it in all of our future projects."
The new apartment building in Firewheel is a testament to the innovative and forward-thinking design and construction methods that are available today. By utilizing the latest technology in foundation systems, the building will provide its residents with unparalleled comfort and stability, while also offering significant energy savings and environmental benefits.
