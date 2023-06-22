SuperDeker Participates in Wish Cup to Support Make-A-Wish Foundation
The Wish Cup brings together the hockey community to raise funds and awareness for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. SuperDeker provided prizes and activities.
We are honored to participate in the Wish Cup and contribute to the incredible work done by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When the hockey community works together, we can help make dreams come true.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperDeker, a leading provider of interactive hockey training systems, is thrilled to share its participation in the Wish Cup, a highly anticipated charity event aimed at benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. SuperDeker was actively involved in this year's noble cause, using its innovative training technology to support the foundation's mission of granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.
The Wish Cup, an annual roller hockey tournament organized by MD Media, brings together individuals and companies from the hockey community to raise funds and awareness for the foundation's incredible work. SuperDeker's involvement in the event showcases its dedication to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of children facing challenging circumstances.
SuperDeker's cutting-edge hockey training system has revolutionized the way players hone their skills and improve their game. By combining advanced technology with interactive gameplay, SuperDeker creates a dynamic and engaging training experience for both aspiring athletes and seasoned professionals. The system's sleek design, responsive sensors, and real-time score-keeping capabilities have made it a favorite among hockey enthusiasts worldwide.
"We are honored to participate in the Wish Cup and contribute to the incredible work done by the Make-A-Wish Foundation," said Robert Bettis, Marketing Director at SuperDeker. "Our mission is to empower athletes and promote the love of hockey, and partnering with such a remarkable organization allows us to extend our impact beyond the rink. Together, we can help make dreams come true for deserving children and bring joy to their lives."
Through its participation in the Wish Cup, SuperDeker has provided interactive hockey experiences for participants and spectators alike. Visitors had the opportunity to test their skills on SuperDeker's state-of-the-art training system, fostering friendly competition while raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Some notable names who tested their skills are Pavel Barber, Nasher, and John Schiavo. These high-profile influencers and long-time SuperDeker users set the bar for other players throughout the weekend. In addition, SuperDeker has committed to a donation to support the foundation's ongoing efforts as well as gave prizes to numerous youth players throughout the event.
The Wish Cup took place on the second weekend of June 2023 at Volunteer Park in Nashville, TN. Hockey fans, supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and others who are passionate about giving back to their community were in attendance and contributed to this extraordinary event. Attendees enjoyed an exciting day filled with competitive hockey, camaraderie, and the chance to help fulfill the wishes of deserving children.
About SuperDeker
SuperDeker is a leading provider of interactive hockey training systems designed to enhance player skills and performance. By combining advanced technology with engaging gameplay, SuperDeker offers an innovative and effective training experience for hockey enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. With its sleek design and real-time scoring capabilities, SuperDeker has become a preferred choice for players seeking to sharpen their skills and elevate their game.
