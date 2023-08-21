Snake River bridge work will force overnight lane closure

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be reducing traffic to one, alternating lane of traffic on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 21 to remove the bridge railing and replace it with concrete barrier on the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.

The work is being conducted at night, to reduce the impacts to local traffic. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday evening. Traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on a single lane, controlled by flaggers.

Drivers in the area are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for nighttime delays that will occur through the work zones. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions and flaggers.

“The bridge railing has to be removed in order for us to install the foundation for the new bridge. The concrete barrier will be placed for the public's safety until the old bridge is removed next summer. The single lane will just be for one night to keep the bridge construction on schedule," WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project in June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.