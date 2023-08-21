Submit Release
Four Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Survivors of the recent wildfires on Maui are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance to help jumpstart their recovery. 

You may apply in any one of the following ways:

  • Apply by phone at 1-800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available around the clock, seven days a week. If you need to communicate in another language when you call, press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for interpretation in other languages.  If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Apply by using the FEMA App. Download the free app from your phone's app store.
  • Apply in person at the Disaster Recovery Center. The center is located at   
    University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Pilina Building,   
    Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. HST, seven days a week. The center is accessible to people with disabilities and those with other access and functional needs. Reasonable accommodations and American Sign Language are available by request. The center also offers interpreters and translated printed materials in many languages. 

Watch an accessible video on how to apply.

Get additional information on Hawaii’s disaster recovery.

