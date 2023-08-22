Increasing Opportunity Through Ukrainian Language Proficiency

Avant STAMP WS

Avant Assessment releases language proficiency tests to increase access and honor language learning.

Avant seems to have felt the proper moment for the...test to be offered at a time when hundreds of...students found themselves in a new language environment and required proof of their proficiency...”
— Mariana Burak, Ukrainian Professor

EUGENE, OR, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, the leading provider of language proficiency assessments in world languages, announced the launch of the new Avant STAMP WS and Avant STAMP WSe proficiency tests for Ukrainian. The Avant STAMP WSe assessment contains developmentally and linguistically appropriate content for primary and dual language immersion programs. The STAMP WS proficiency test was launched for secondary and higher education programs and adult language learners. The test is used to earn Seals of Biliteracy, measure proficiency growth, and qualify for college credit.

This assessment provides learners with an opportunity to measure their skills in both Writing and Speaking. It is available to both Ukrainians and anyone interested in learning the language and demonstrating their proficiency.

Eleonora Emelyanova, an Avant Certified Rater of Ukrainian, commented, “It is great to realize that now there is an opportunity to study Ukrainian, to monitor the progress and to prove the proficiency or even to qualify for State and Global Seals of Biliteracy, which is very important as it is used for academic and employment purposes.”

Mariana Burak, a Ukrainian professor, also praised the new assessment. “Standardized language assessment in Ukrainian has been a long-awaited procedure for language learners both in Ukraine and abroad….Avant Assessment seems to have felt the proper moment for the Ukrainian test to be offered at a time when hundreds of Ukrainian students found themselves in a new language environment and required proof of their proficiency in Ukrainian.”

The Avant STAMP for Ukrainian is not just a means of proving proficiency, but it also serves as a confidence booster for Ukrainian students who may be struggling with English. “The test might have some therapeutic effect on displaced Ukrainian students, adding confidence by recognizing the command of their Ukrainian home language in their new country,” said Mariana Burak.

The Avant STAMP for Ukrainian is now available for learners to take and will be a valuable asset for anyone who wants to prove their proficiency in Ukrainian.

What are the Avant STAMP WS and STAMP WSe tests and why are they important?

The Avant STAMP WS and WSe tests measure speaking and writing proficiency levels based on internationally-recognized proficiency guidelines.

With the introduction of the Avant STAMP WSe, primary and dual language immersion programs will have the opportunity to measure and monitor language proficiency growth for many more years; starting as early as Kindergarten or first grade.

Education programs from secondary to college levels use the Avant STAMP WS test to award competency-based credits, analyze testing data to improve curricula and introduce appropriate professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. This assessment is approved by the American Council on Education (ACE) for college credit. ACE is the same educational body that has provided credit recommendations to institutions of higher education for College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Examinations, Cambridge Assessments, and ACT subject tests.

In addition, the Avant STAMP WS test helps students qualify for State and Global Seals of Biliteracy – credentials that celebrate and certify a person’s language proficiency in two or more languages. A Seal of Biliteracy can be used as a credential for academic and employment purposes. Avant STAMP language proficiency tests are available in 45 different languages.

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Education programs from elementary to secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s Assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complement their assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve language learning outcomes. For over 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise.

David Bong
Avant Assessment
+1 5413389090
david.bong@avantassessment.com
