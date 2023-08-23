Leading Technology Company Expands Footprint: Welcomes Four Veteran Affairs Medical Centers as Valued Customers
Veteran Affairs Medical Centers in Albuquerque, NM; Marion, IN; Philadelphia, PA; and Providence, RI have chosen to leverage MB&A’s ExAM4Inspections
We envision MB&A's products continuing to be a staple in Veteran Affairs Medical Centers across the country supporting a whole variety of use cases from environmental, nutrition, construction, & more.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards achieving its mission of enabling organizations to deliver outcomes aligned with their missions, MB&A proudly announces it's collaboration with four additional esteemed Veteran Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs). This partnership marks an exciting occasion as MB&A continues to solidify its position as a leader in providing cutting-edge Salesforce solutions that empower essential service providers across the Federal, State, Local, and Education space.
— Alex Morrison, COO of MB&A
Veteran Affairs Medical Centers in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Marion Indiana; Philadelphia Pennsylvania; and Providence Road Island, renowned for their commitment to caring for our nation's Veteran military personnel and their families, have chosen to leverage MB&A’s product, ExAM4Inspections, into their operations. The ExAM4Inspections software, known for its unparalleled configurability and robust security, leverages the Salesforce platform to streamline inspections, audits, and services in the domains of Environmental Management Services (EMS) and Nutrition and Food Services (NFS). This innovative approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures a safer and improved quality environment for Veterans and their families.
"Our company's goals are centered around helping our clients achieve their missions effectively. The alignment between our goals and the mission of the Veteran Affairs Medical Centers is why we can provide value to these centers through our products and services," said Alex Morrison, COO of MB&A. "As we stand united in our commitment to provide exceptional care to those who have served our nation, the addition of these VAMCs as customers is another indicator of our commitment to partnering with government agencies to ensure positive impact across their technology landscape."
While specifics about the new capabilities vary from medical center to center, it is clear that MB&A's comprehensive solutions will play an integral role in fostering enhanced and safer experiences for Veterans and their families.
"The onboarding of these facilities is part of our efforts toward making a difference on a national scale," stated Alex Morrison, COO of MB&A. "With these additions, we envision MB&A's products continuing to be a staple in Veteran Affairs Medical Centers across the country supporting a whole variety of use cases from environmental, nutrition, construction, and more."
As MB&A continues to evolve, these partnerships serve as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Supporting their mission of connecting their customers’ mission to meaningful outcomes through technology.
About Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is a technology company founded in 2011 by Joshua Millsapps and Erik Ballinger with the idea that driving outcomes for customers is paramount. Over a decade later, that has not changed. We empower our customers to collect, manage, and understand their data as it flows through operational processes inside and outside their organization.
To learn more about MB&A's products and solutions visit: https://mbaoutcome.com
Hunter Cronier
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A)
marketing@mbaoutcome.com