Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors) Offense: 22nd Street and P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors) offense that occurred on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the intersection of 22nd Street and P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., Second District officers responded to the location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from apparent sharp-force wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, August 18, 2023, 35-year-old Mary Nelson Kennedy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Scissors).