‘Feel The Sun Again’ With Pamela McNeill’s Newest Single 'Give Back My Love' Available Now
Pamela McNeill's Reimagined New Rock/AC Single Out TodayNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skilled songwriter and performer Pamela McNeill's newest single 'Give Back My Love' is now available. This single is the latest release in her decorated career of seven solo albums and years of touring.
Stream 'Give Back My Love' by visiting this link.
Written by Pamela, the song transports you to the open road, filled with quiet contemplation on a relationship turned cold. Empower yourself with the lyrics which provide strength from the realization that a certain person isn’t the right one for you. As you cruise the freeway with Pamela, join her in reclaiming your happiness and create your own closure for love lost.
“When I wrote 'Give Back My Love,' I was thinking about how I process serious thoughts and problems while driving alone in my car. Between the internal dialogue and the trance of the road coming at you, it’s like a secret world where the truth comes out,” says Pamela McNeill.
Preview the lyrics of 'Give Back My Love' below:
And come back sweetness, come back faith
I want to feel the sun again
I believe that everything is for reason
Before you came I was a child
I did not know how to survive
Now you’re gone but you forgot to say goodbye
So give back my love
Give back my love
Just give back my love
About Pamela McNeil
Pamela McNeill has been a songwriter from the young age of 15-years-old. She has performed as an international vocalist and has released seven solo albums including Neon Lightning, which arrived in 2022 from Farm To Label Records. Pamela discovered the power of making a personal connection through music as a teen when she joined a Rock band at the age of 16. She played songs by bands like Heart and Journey, and the experience taught her how to work hard and master audience interactions. For Pamela, songwriting is “cathartic, an expression of emotion, a challenge to convey things in as few words as possible.”
A native of Winona, Minnesota, Pamela still resides in her home state, though her early music career took her to the United Kingdom for four years. During this time, Pamela performed and recorded as a backing singer for international icon Rick Astley, who gifted her with the honor of playing at the Royal Albert Hall on her birthday for the "Smash Hits TV Awards Show." She also sang with Astley at The London Palladium for the Royal family.
As a prolific songwriter, Pamela has also written songs for and with a wide range of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni and Buffy Lawson, and has co-written tracks with fellow songwriters such as Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd.
Pamela began releasing albums of original music in 1999, building on her reflective and emotive songwriting and her seasoned professionalism as a vocalist and pianist. Her stand-out live performances provide feedback and fuel to help her continue developing her craft as she steadily releases new music. Keep an eye out for even more new music to come in 2023.
