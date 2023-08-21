NDDOT announces I-94 lane shift for tri-level sign installation

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) alerts motorists of an upcoming on eastbound Interstate 94 from the tri-level bridge to 25th Street South.



The footings for the new overhead sign structures are scheduled for installation, resulting in all three eastbound lanes shifting to the right as work takes place in the median of I-94, causing potential traffic delays.



The changes to the lane shifts are planned for the overnight hours of Monday, August 21. There will be a temporary lane closure beginning on Monday evening at 8 p.m. to obliterate existing striping and install new striping to guide motorists through the lane shifts.



The NDDOT encourages all motorists to exercise caution, follow posted signs and speed limits, and remain patient while traveling through the construction zone. Safety is of utmost importance, and the project team is working diligently to minimize inconveniences caused by the construction activities.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.



