Nebraska Supreme Court Celebrates Schuyler Community with Proclamation and Court Tour

The Schuyler community rolled out the red carpet for the Chief Justice's Summer Tour on August 14, 2023, by seamlessly blending four significant events into one memorable visit. The day kicked off with a courthouse tour emphasizing bilingual services and community engagement. Judges Tina Marroquin and Andrew Lange, along with Clerk Magistrate Ellen Faltys, Clerk of the District Court Minda McKitrick, and Probation Chief Carrie Rodriguez organized and led the group.

Following the tour, an impressive demonstration of both remote and in-court language interpretation services underscored the Judicial Branch’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the legal process. Interpreters, Raul Escobar (Spanish) and Abukar Madimba (Somali), were on hand to field questions and showcase their expertise.

Just before noon, the Chief Justice marked the occasion with a proclamation ceremony in the District Courtroom: August 14, 2023, was officially designated as the day to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Language Access in Nebraska Courts.

The morning's festivities culminated in a recognition luncheon at a local restaurant, where Mayor Art Lindberg extended a warm welcome to the group. This gathering celebrated the pivotal role of language access in the courts and honored bilingual court employees as community ambassadors for the City of Schuyler. Bilingual court employees received certificates of appreciation from the Chief Justice noting their outstanding contribution to the Judicial Branch as bilingual employees and cultural ambassadors to the community. Marroquin assisted with the presentation of the certificates which read “With gratitude for your unwavering commitment, professionalism, and cultural competency.”

Bilingual employees serving the Schuyler area are Zaira Lopez, County Court and Erika Lopez, District Court . Probation employees include Rosa Rodriguez, Mario Alarcon, Rebekah Shultz, Mynor Figuero, and Kara Juarez.

According to Chief Justice Mike Heavican, summer visits are not only an opportunity to express the Court’s appreciation to community leaders for their support but also to gain valuable insights into the implementation of policies throughout the state. The Supreme Court and Chief Justice pay particular attention to the effectiveness of various court processes and use the visits to identify areas where assistance is requested, especially in terms of technology and services.

All state courts operate under the administrative direction of the Supreme Court.

Shortly after Heavican was named Chief Justice in 2006, he established the goal of visiting every one of the 93 courthouses and communities in Nebraska. Having accomplished that goal, he has continued to visit courthouses across the state, often accompanied by his fellow justices.



Summer Tour stops August 2023

Monday, August 14 – Day 1

Saunders County Courthouse – Wahoo

Colfax County Courthouse – Schuyler

Platte County Courthouse – Columbus

Madison Detention Center



Tuesday, August 15 – Day 2

Cedar County Courthouse – Hartington

Dakota County Courthouse – Dakota City

District 6 Reporting Center – South Sioux City



Wednesday, August 16 – Day 3



Thursday, August 17 – Day 4

Fremont Mediation & Court



Friday, August 18 – Day 5