UPDATE Derby Barracks / Theft + Narcotics Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/4, 8/5/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses (F), Fentanyl Trafficking (F)

ACCUSED: Baylen Eason

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Hartford, CT

ACCUSED: Randy Buzzell

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Heritage Slate, Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As the investigation proceeds, charges have been filed against Baylen Eason of East Hartford, CT. A $50,000.00 warrant for his arrest for Fentanyl Trafficking was requested and granted by the Orleans Superior Court. Eason’s whereabouts are currently unknown and anyone with information that may help troopers locate him is encouraged to contact the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

Eason is a black male approximately 6’06” tall, of thin build, and last seen with short facial hair. A photograph is attached to this release.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 8/5/23, the State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a theft of items which were fraudulently charged to a business account at Poulin Lumber in Derby. Investigation revealed that on 8/4, the accused purchased by false pretense over $1,000.00 of power tools and hand tools on the business account for a company with which he was no longer employed. On 8/5, the accused again attempted a purchase, but was detected and refused by store employees.

The investigation that followed developed probable cause that the stolen property was at an area residence. This residence was seized and subsequent to a search, all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to Poulin Lumber. Additionally, evidence of narcotics trafficking was discovered during the search. Troopers were assisted at this scene by officers from the Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and the VT Fish and Wildlife Warden Service Division.

On 8/9/23, a court-ordered search warrant was executed on a seized item, and the following was discovered:

-Approximately 640 bags of fentanyl

-Approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine (Cocaine base)

-A large sum of US currency

The street value of the above narcotics is estimated at approximately $12,000.00.

This investigation is active and ongoing. VSP is working in cooperation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office and additional developments regarding both the theft and narcotics-related aspects of this case are anticipated.

The accused has been issued a citation to appear in court for the theft-related component of this case. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

COURT ACTION: Citation, Warrant

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/26/23, 0830

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

BAIL: $50,000.00

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.