Ollie Announces Historic 3-Year Price Lock to Help Craft Breweries Struggling With Rising Costs

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software and services to the beverage alcohol industry, announced today their brewery management software, Ollie , will offer craft breweries a price lock guarantee for 3 years or more.This promotion arrives as craft breweries, like many small businesses, struggle to keep profits afloat amid inflation and rising business costs. With this offer, Next Glass and Ollie aim to provide craft breweries an affordable solution to manage their beverage production without worrying about future price increases.“We chatted with hundreds of brewers at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville this year and learned that they understand they need to invest to help grow their business, but are hesitant given rising interest rates and the uncertainty that remains in the economy,” says Haley Demery, Vice President of Brewery Solutions Sales at Next Glass. “Our goal is to offer brewers financial peace of mind for the foreseeable future if they are interested in a game-changing brewery management solution.”With thousands of users across the United States and Canada, Ollie has emerged as a clear leader in the brewery management software market. By offering tools to help manage back-of-house production and inventory while delivering features to streamline accounting and sales, Ollie offers a complete end-to-end solution for craft breweries looking to improve every facet of their business.Brewers using the turnkey Ollie brewery management system include Fonta Flora in Morganton, NC, whose sales jumped twenty-five percent in the first quarter of 2023 after implementing Ollie at the brewery.“I don’t know where we would have been, but I don’t think we would have been up to 25% [increased sales] without Ollie,” says Matt Lee, Fonta Flora’s Lead Sales Rep.Craft breweries interested in this offer should visit https://getollie.com/lock to request more information and are encouraged to ask about other cash savings opportunities that may be applied to Ollie.About OllieBuilt by brewers, for brewers™, Ollie is a craft brewery management platform built to tackle the unique challenges craft breweries face every day. From robust inventory and raw materials management to QuickBooks Online integration and advanced sales reporting, Ollie delivers tools to streamline back-of-house production and features that help breweries sell more beer.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including Untappd, Untappd for Business, Ollie, BeerAdvocate and Hop Culture.

