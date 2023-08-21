FOAF Bulks Up Its On-Demand Leadership With More Than 30 Industry Leaders
FOAF.pro's network now includes 30+ C-suite leaders, offering flexible, cost-effective leadership tailored to specific business needs and challenges.
FOAF allows me to leverage my Fortune 500 expertise in strategically building brand distinctiveness, relevancy, and presence. It's a streamlined model aligned with the agility businesses need today."NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOAF, a pioneering on-demand executive talent network, has achieved a significant milestone by expanding its roster to include more than 30 accomplished C-suite leaders (CXOs).
— Jessica Robinson, FOAF executive
What started in March 2023 with a modest trio of leaders has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse network of executives that addresses critical leadership gaps with precision and expertise. Distinguishing themselves from other fractional CXO talent, all such executives in this network take on flexible assignments on a fraction-of-a-fractional (FOAF) basis.
As businesses navigate transformative periods with limited budgets, the absence of strategic guidance can hinder progress. FOAF steps in to offer an innovative solution by matching businesses with top-tier executive talent tailored to their specific needs. FOAF’s model allows businesses to hire executive talent at a fraction of the cost of traditional fractional CXOs, with the flexibility to shift plans as often as needed to accommodate changes in business priorities.
This expansion of FOAF’s executive network reaffirms the commitment to providing tailored leadership experience and expertise exactly when and where it's needed most. As the demands of clients evolve, FOAF remains adaptable in real-time, ensuring that no leadership void goes unfilled.
“FOAF's strength lies in its ability to handpick experienced executives who are precisely equipped to address each company's unique challenges. This personalized matching process guarantees a seamless transition, effective solutions, and positive outcomes,” said David Berkowitz, FOAF’s founder and CEO.
"Businesses should have on-demand access to leadership wisdom without long-term financial or contractual barriers. This core belief drives FOAF's model," added Berkowitz.
“At FOAF, as I’ve done at my agency, I can fluidly align my expertise to address clients’ shifting priorities, ensuring they get strategic support matched to their needs both now or in the future," stated Harrison Wise, a 15+ year integrated marketing agency veteran and founder/publisher of TheBluntness.com, who recently joined the FOAF network.
“With an accomplished team of experienced executives, FOAF is an innovative network providing fractional leadership to clients. We can bring a team together instantly and provide outstanding, in-depth, and ROI-driven service. I’m pleased to be able to bring my more than 30 years of experience to the network,” says B.L. Ochman, founder of the whose consultancy, whatsnextonline, has helped clients in fields from finance to food to expand their visibility and sales.
FOAF's commitment extends beyond gap-filling. The network delivers focused capabilities tailored to each client's most vital priorities, ensuring maximum efficiency. With the ability to fine-tune guidance in response to shifting business landscapes, FOAF remains a steadfast partner that evolves to continuously add value.
"FOAF allows me to leverage my Fortune 500 corporate expertise in strategically building brand distinctiveness, relevancy, and presence as I help clients in their various growth stages overcome their most pressing obstacles. It's a streamlined model aligned with the agility businesses need today," shared Jessica Robinson, a fellow FOAF executive, Co-Founder of Impactful Consulting and former marketing executive at Northwestern Mutual, Heineken USA and PepsiCo.
In essence, FOAF has redefined the concept of on-demand leadership by dismantling traditional barriers. This approach empowers businesses to nimbly navigate change and thrive.
About FOAF
FOAF is dedicated to making executive experience accessible, revolutionizing the way companies access top-tier leadership. For more information and to find the right FOAFer for your business, visit FOAF.pro.
