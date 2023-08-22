Egnyte Achieves FedRAMP Ready Designation
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has achieved Ready status by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at a Moderate Impact level and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program designed for cloud service providers to meet security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring standards. To earn its FedRAMP Ready status, which applies specifically to the EgnyteGov platform, Egnyte worked with a third-party assessment organization (3PAO) to successfully complete a Readiness Assessment Report demonstrating key security controls.
“Receiving this FedRAMP Ready designation is a critical milestone for Egnyte as we help customers to accelerate their cybersecurity compliance programs amid increasing U.S. government regulations like Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. “We are fully committed to becoming FedRAMP Authorized as we continue to focus on the public sector.”
Currently, Egnyte provides a dedicated environment for managing and securing highly sensitive and regulated data. This includes the protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), a critical requirement under CMMC.
Becoming FedRAMP Ready is another important step toward making Egnyte’s solutions fully accessible to the public sector. The next phase of the FedRAMP Authorization process is obtaining federal agency sponsorship.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Elisabeth McFarland
