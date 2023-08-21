Wine Country International Magazine Showcases Spain's Ribera del Duero Region in Cover Story
Discover the exciting world of Ribera del Duero, one of Spain's most dynamic wine regions; time-honored traditions and innovations produce world-class wines.
We loved meeting the dedicated winemakers, walking the historic towns, descending into ancient underground wine caves, and tasting the joyous cuisine.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has published the Summer 2023 Issue of Wine Country International Magazine.
— Christopher J Davies
Discover the exciting world of Ribera del Duero, one of Spain's most dynamic wine regions, where time-honored traditions and daring innovations converge to produce world-class wines. Founders Christopher J Davies and Darcy R Davies allocate their twenty-one-day visit to this fantastic wine region. They share their adventures through interviews and photographs that capture the essence of the growers and winemakers who use new techniques to create high-quality wines from high-altitude vineyards.
Christopher J Davies, CO-Founder, Editor-in-Chief of Pro Photographer, commented, "We loved meeting the dedicated winemakers, walking the historic towns, descending into ancient underground wine caves, and tasting the joyous cuisine."
Elizabeth Woessner's Grape Expectations aptly casts the spotlight on Tempranillo, the third most-produced red grape in the world. Tempranillo is Spain's main red variety, and it produces bold red wines that pair perfectly with a kaleidoscope of foods, including Spain's highly revered and popular roasted baby-suckling pig.
Traveling on wallet-friendly euro carrier, Icelandair provides the ability to stop over in Iceland. The editors of Wine Country International chose to embark on a three-day trip to Iceland. Christopher's camera captured the island's scenic splendors with a colorful photo essay of a quaint harbor village, the beauty of the Geysir, a majestic national park, and the spirited pulse of the capital city of Reykjavík.
Chef Massimo Bottura is Italy's most beloved celebrity chef. He has built a culinary empire in his native Modena, becoming the spokesperson extraordinaire for all the bounties of Emilia-Romagna. Our team visited Chef Bottura's second restaurant Franceschetta58 for a three-hour seven-course lunchtime degustation menu. From succulent seafood to meats and tortellini, each dish was perfectly paired with local Emilia-Romagna wines.
This issue contains 98 pages of editorial and mouth-watering photography. It is available online for free or may be ordered as a print-on-demand edition for 30 Euros.
Read the online issue: https://issuu.com/winecountrynetwork/docs/winecountry_international_2023_v2
Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram