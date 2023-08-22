BioVeritas Unveils New Production &Packaging Facility to Produce Food-Grade Customer Samples
Leading bio-based ingredients company is now successfully producing food-grade ingredient samples for full sensory customer testing in new facilityBRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioVeritas, LLC, a bio-based ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced it has cut the ribbon on the company’s advanced 4,200-square foot Production & Packaging Facility dedicated to the production and fulfillment of food-grade customer samples in compliance with FDA regulations. This significant milestone enables BioVeritas samples to be shipped to potential partners not only for efficacy evaluation, but also for full sensory testing in commercial plant environments.
The new Production & Packaging Facility is the latest addition to BioVeritas’ Market Demonstration Unit in Bryan, Texas and extends the company’s overall footprint to 32,200-square feet. The new facility consists of four separate function rooms: a scrub-in and gowning room, a process room where individual acid cuts will be converted into sodium or calcium salts, a product drying room where salts of the acids will be converted into powder form, and a packaging room enabling BioVeritas products to be an easy drop-in replacement for certain traditional petrochemicals used as food ingredients, such as clean label mold inhibitors for baked goods or animal feed. Product samples produced in this facility will be sent to customers for efficacy and full sensory testing in quantities that enable plant scale testing.
Following a successful recent third-party shelf-life study and a full-sensory study, this milestone allows manufacturers to verify that BioVeritas’ ingredients are as effective as, and have an indistinguishable sensory profile from, petrochemical incumbents. In other words, this will allow manufacturers to verify that BioVeritas branded ingredients are easily acceptable drop-in replacements into the products consumers have grown accustomed to. This milestone brings BioVeritas one step closer to revolutionizing the ingredient industry by advancing clean labeling and sustainability.
“Having reached food-safe production capability, BioVeritas is set to become one of the leading players in the clean-label movement,” stated Stephen Toon, chief operations officer of BioVeritas. “Our recent third-party shelf-life study showed that our cultured mold inhibitor proved to be just as effective as its petrochemical counterpart in tortillas, and 30% more effective than a leading clean-label ingredient in both bread and tortillas without impacting the sensory profile of the finished product.”
BioVeritas’ sample products are available for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas products and solutions, visit www.bioveritas.com.
BioVeritas is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.
About BioVeritas
BioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials. For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit www.bioveritas.com.
About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.
