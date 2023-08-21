F&G seeks public comment on proposed Draft Snake River White Sturgeon Management Plan 2023-2032

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Snake River White Sturgeon Management Plan 2023-2032. This revised plan will guide white sturgeon management and conservation priorities throughout the Snake River during the next 10 years.

People are encouraged to review the draft plan at https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/sturgeon-management-plan and submit comments by Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. MDT.

The final draft of the plan will be presented for the Commission's approval at their November 2023 meeting in Lewiston.

The updated plan includes new information on Snake River White Sturgeon regarding: