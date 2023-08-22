VetStem, Inc. Launches PrecisePRP™, a Revolutionary Off-the-Shelf Platelet-Rich Plasma Product

PrecisePRP Canine and PrecisePRP Equine

Regenerative Veterinary Medicine leader, VetStem, Inc., announces the launch of PrecisePRP™, a new off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma product.

PrecisePRP is game-changing for the general practitioner because it makes regenerative medicine more accessible than ever before.” — Dr. Anne Hale

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative veterinary medicine company, VetStem, Inc., is changing the way platelet-rich plasma is delivered to patients with the launch of their new off-the-shelf PRP product. PrecisePRP™ is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses.

PrecisePRP™ Canine and PrecisePRP™ Equine are unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market. PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP™ guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP™ contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

To significantly minimize safety risks, all dog and horse donors are screened according to the FDA CVM Guidance 254. Along with infectious disease screening, donors are tested for blood type and plasma antibody to red blood cells, providing a low risk of transfusion reaction. At the request of the FDA, two randomized placebo-controlled safety studies were conducted in dogs and horses. There were no treatment-related adverse events reported in dogs or horses after treatment with PrecisePRP™.

This revolutionary new product was developed by Dr. Anne Hale and promises to bring regenerative medicine to veterinary specialists and general practitioners alike. Dr. Hale stated, “I am excited to bring an easy and consistent product to the field, one that every veterinarian can use in their practice. PrecisePRP is game-changing for the general practitioner because it makes regenerative medicine more accessible than ever before. It takes the guess work out of PRP therapy so that vets know exactly what they are injecting and that they are providing a consistent platelet dose every time.”

As the first company to provide adipose-derived stem cell services to veterinarians in the United States and Canada, VetStem is a leader in the field of regenerative veterinary medicine. The company has spent over two decades developing the market and working to bring the latest innovations in regenerative medicine to veterinarians and their patients. VetStem founder and CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “After listening to our customers, it was clear that an off-the-shelf source of platelet-rich plasma was needed by equine and small animal veterinarians. Osteoarthritis affects over 20 million dogs in the U.S. alone and is a major cause of disability in horses. PrecisePRP will provide veterinarians with a convenient and consistent dose that avoids the high variability, labor, and sterility risk of using the centrifuge-based tube systems on the market today. We are proud to continue our history of innovations and firsts in the veterinary field.”

Platelet-rich plasma has been used in veterinary medicine for over 20 years. It is commonly used to treat musculoskeletal diseases and injuries such as osteoarthritis and injured tendons and ligaments. It has also been used topically for wounds and corneal ulcers as well as several other indications. The principle of PRP therapy is to accelerate lagging internal healing processes by amplifying the biological signals that would naturally occur when platelets aggregate at a site of injury. By concentrating platelets and releasing more of those growth factors than would naturally occur, the intended effect is to attract stem cells and other healing cells to stimulate local tissue repair processes.

PrecisePRP™ is a trademark of VetStem, Inc. and is currently patent pending.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.