Mark Russo Unveils an Original Pure Silver Michelangelo Sculpture Entitled "Battle of the Centaurs”

Mark Russo with Steve Forbes at FreedomFest 2023 in front of the Michelangelo's Pure Silver Posthumous Original - Battle of the Centaurs Michael Sheppard with Larry Elder at FreedomFest 2023 in front of The Presidential American Patriot in Life Size Treasure Investments Corp staff standing in front The Presidential American Patriot in Life Size displayed at TIC booth in FreedomFest 2023 in Memphis Mark Russo Next to the One and Only Officially Authorized Pure Silver Battle of the Centaurs by Michelangelo Buonarotti Original Michelangelo Sculpture Battle of the Centaurs Cast in .999 Pure Silver On Display at Treasure Investments Corp's Museo Michelangelo

On July 13th Of 2023, Mark Russo, CEO and the Executive Staff of Treasure Investments Corporation, Unveiled an Original Pure Silver Michelangelo...

The vibrant atmosphere and dynamic discussions create the perfect backdrop to unveil our biggest projects and share our passion for bronze and precious metals” — Mark Russo, CEO & Founder, Treasure Investments Corp

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Battle of the Centaurs” is a relief sculpture by the Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo, created around 1492. It was the last work Michelangelo created while under the patronage of Lorenzo de Medici, who died shortly after its completion. Inspired by a classical relief created by Bertoldo di Giovanni, the marble sculpture represents the mythic battle between the Lapiths and the Centaurs. A popular subject of art in ancient Greece, the story was suggested to Michelangelo by the classical scholar and poet Poliziano. The sculpture is exhibited in the Casa Buonarroti in Florence, Italy.

Battle of the Centaurs was a remarkable sculpture in several ways, presaging Michelangelo’s future sculptural direction. Michelangelo had departed from the then-current practices of working on a discrete plane to work multi-dimensionally. It was also the first sculpture Michelangelo created without the use of a bow drill and the first sculpture to reach such a state of completion with the marks of the subbia chisel left to stand as a final surface. Whether intentionally left unfinished or not, the work is significant in the tradition of the “non finito” sculpting technique for that reason. Michelangelo regarded it as the best of his early works and a visual reminder of why he should have focused his efforts on sculpture.

The Battle of the Centaurs in pure silver is an original casting and is the only one in silver that will ever be created. It is numbered 1 of 1 and weighs 2,333 troy ounces of .999 fine silver. This is the second original Michelangelo to be cast in pure silver. In July of 2022, at the Mirage Casino in Las Vegas, Mark Russo, Steve Forbes (owner of Forbes Publishing), and Michael Sheppard unveiled Michelangelo’s Pietà original cast in over 20,000 ounces of pure silver as the single largest silver sculpture on earth.

FreedomFest Memphis 2023 was an exceptional success. The event provided a platform for engaging in discussions, networking, and unveiling their latest masterpiece, “Battle of the Centaurs” by Michelangelo Buonarroti, in pure silver.

FreedomFest has always held a special place in Treasure Investments Corporation's annual calendar, serving as the preferred stage to unveil their most significant projects, and received widespread acclaim and recognition for their commitment to excellence and innovation. The positive response from attendees further validated their dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the world of bronze and precious metals sculptures.

Mark Russo, CEO and Founder of Treasure Investments Corporation expressed his enthusiasm for participating in FreedomFest year after year. “FreedomFest has become our favorite event to connect with industry professionals, art enthusiasts, and potential investors. The vibrant atmosphere and dynamic discussions create the perfect backdrop to unveil our biggest projects and share our passion for bronze and precious metals,” he commented. Looking ahead to 2024, FreedomFest is scheduled to be in Las Vegas and Treasure Investments Corp is already making plans for its next masterpiece.

