AP TECHNOLOGY TAKES THE STAGE AT THE MPC23 DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF PAYMENTS
Morris (Insider Intelligence), Love, and Wilfahrt (AP Technology) Give MPC23 Audience a Look at the Future of Real-Time Payments, Secure Payments, BNPL and More
Faster is not always better.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Banks, businesses, and anyone in the “payments” space will want to keep a watchful eye on the MPC23 Digital Commerce stage tomorrow, as AP Technology, a pioneer in business payment solutions takes the stage at MPC23 for a session titled, "Payment Strategies, Payment Realities." This panel event will feature industry experts Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology, alongside David Morris, Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence. The panel will explore the dynamic landscape of business and consumer payment methods and it will be moderated by CMO Greg Wilfahrt, also from AP Technology.
— Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology
As payment infrastructures continue to evolve, the focus on swift, secure, and seamless transactions have intensified. Payment rails such as Real-Time Payments (RTP) and FedNow are already operational, captivating the industry with their promise of instant and around-the-clock irrevocable payments. However, what are the optimal payment strategies for consumer and business realities? Is the right approach to opt for immediate payments, or is there an advantage in deferred payments? Traditional methods such as modernized checks and cards still enjoy widespread use, while emerging options such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNBP) and FedNow could quickly gain prominence as viable payment avenues.
AP Technology CEO Richard Love, who has been on the front lines of creating payment solutions for more than 35-years says, “Real-Time Payments bring new opportunities for innovation, in addition to some enhanced challenges that speed brings to the conversation. We’ll take a look at those onstage and explore the effects on traditional payment rails for our MPC23 audience.”
Some of the payment methods Morris and Love will cover onstage include: Real-Time Payments including FedNow, traditional cards. Buy Now Pay Later, Modernization of Checks, and wire transfers. The options for businesses and consumers to transact have expanded, so having the latest industry intelligence is critical to navigating the payments ecosystem.
“Faster is not always better,” stated Richard Love. “Does increased speed of transactions increase the probability of buyers’ remorse and fraud, as payments become irrevocable? These topics are important in consideration for the adoption of Real-Time Payments.”
David Morris, Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence added, "the convergence of technology and payments has opened new avenues for commerce. At MPC23, we'll delve into the nuanced world of payments, examining the latest developments and trends that hold implications for businesses and consumers alike."
The panel discussion, scheduled for 5 o’clock p.m. eastern on Wednesday, August 23 will offer attendees in-depth insights into payment modernization. The session will encompass real-world perspectives and forecasts, providing attendees with a glimpse into the future of transactions. In addition, attendees will be updated with the latest payments research data.
For those engaged in the world of commerce, this panel is an unmissable opportunity to gain expert insights that can potentially shape payment strategies and future payment realities. The MPC23 Digital Commerce Event remains a cornerstone for staying informed about the ever-evolving landscape of payments and digital commerce.
About AP Technology
AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck 9, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit: https://www.aptechnology.com/
