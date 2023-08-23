Town of Kent, CT Improves Application Experience for Residents with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
Key benefits such as processing permits 4x-5x faster and offering 24/7 online self-services are anticipated to boost citywide customer service.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a new digital solution, the Town of Kent, CT wanted to improve application tracking and remove manual steps from its permitting process. The search culminated with the decision to partner with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just over an hour from Hartford, the Town of Kent is a hub of community activity, with a pressing need for digital modernization in the face of rising demands. It sought a unified system that could efficiently manage building, planning, licenses, and more. The robust capabilities of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing met the Town’s needs, standing out for its integrated online payment system and the promise of improved customer experience, as well as its strong regional reputation.
With the integration of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Kent foresees a transformative change in its permitting process. Key benefits such as processing permits 4x-5x faster and offering 24/7 online self-services are anticipated to boost citywide customer service. Additionally, the ability for in-field updates, including virtual inspections and notetaking, promises to further enhance operational efficiency.
The Town of Kent joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
