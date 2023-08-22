Town of Oxford, CT Streamlines Permitting Process with OpenGov
The Town’s quest for permitting and licensing software focused on the need for enhanced communication, integrated online payments, and digitized records.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to leverage new tools to shorten its application review process and improve internal communication, the Town of Oxford, CT sought a dynamic solution for digital services. The search led the Town to OpenGov, known for its transformative and comprehensive capabilities for local government.
Located in the suburbs of New Haven, the Town of Oxford is an embodiment of progressive governance and is committed to implementing new technology to improve operations for residents. The Town’s quest for permitting and licensing software focused on the need for enhanced communication, integrated online payments, and digitized records. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the superior choice, with its distinctive blend of user-centric features and a commitment to facilitating a seamless licensing experience.
Embracing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Oxford is poised to usher in a new era of efficiency and transparency. The adoption will not only enhance internal and external communication, but will also offer residents and developers the convenience of integrated online payments. Further, the transition to digitized records will ensure easier access for everyone, representing a significant step toward making the Town a paperless local government.
The Town of Oxford, CT joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here