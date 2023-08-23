City of Champaign, IL Makes Permitting, Licensing Easier for Residents OpenGov
In its pursuit for improvement, the City was looking for a system that offered streamlined processes, online payment options, and greater task automation.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to lower the barrier of entry for applicants and to offer online payment options, the City of Champaign, IL, sought to modernize its system. After exhaustive research, it chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
The City of Champaign is a bustling hub in Illinois, which is committed to fostering a pro-business environment and ensuring smooth experiences for both applicants and employees. In its pursuit of improvement, the City was looking for a system that offered streamlined processes, online payment options, and greater task automation. Among the contenders, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing distinguished itself for being easy to use, its automation, and its proven track record of delivering efficiency to local governments.
With the forthcoming adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Champaign is enthusiastic about the wave of positive transformations set to benefit its operations. The new software will vastly improve the employee experience, simplify online payments, and streamline form processes, ensuring applications are complete before submission. Additionally, the City is excited about the prospects of having an expedited approval process, since this will help businesses grow and thrive.
The City of Champaign joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
