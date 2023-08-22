Township of Springfield, PA Offers Online Portal, Real-Time Permit Updates with OpenGov
To improve resident experience, the Township wanted to offer online payments and visibility into permit statuses, for both internal employees and applicants.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting more mobility in the field and faster workflows, the Township of Springfield, PA decided to look for a new way to offer digital services. The Township chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just a half hour from Philadelphia, the Township of Springfield is committed to serving its thriving community. To improve resident experience, the Township wanted to offer online payments and great visibility into permit statuses, for both internal employees and applicants. Seeking a transformative tool, it prioritized finding a one-stop-shop that could meet all its permitting and licensing demands. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the top choice due to its comprehensive features tailored for municipal needs.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Township of Springfield anticipates a significant improvement in its processes. The new system will allow the Township to offer a public portal and central location for online applications, dramatically cutting down response and permit processing times. Plus, by consolidating operations previously spread between separate systems, the Township expects to eliminate confusion and redundancies in its workflow.
The Township of Springfield, PA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
