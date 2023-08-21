City of Tallmadge, OH Enhances Accuracy, Improves Resident Experience with OpenGov
In pursuit of a transformative solution, the City sought a system that would enable a fully electronic permitting and licensing process.OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to improve communication for both internal and external customers, the City of Tallmadge, OH decided it was time for a change. Its search led the City to OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located in the suburbs of Akron, the City of Tallmadge has long worked to simplify its permitting and licensing workflows. To modernize even further, the City wanted a GIS integration and mobile field capabilities. In pursuit of a transformative solution, the City sought a system that would enable online applications and support a fully electronic permitting and licensing process. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, distinguished by its single system for permits, code, and document issuance, as well as its adaptability to diverse needs, won out against the competition.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing at its disposal, the City of Tallmadge is poised for a paradigm shift in handling permitting and licensing. The City will be able to drop the manual re-entry of permits, since online applications will directly flow into records, thus relieving the staff of time-consuming, redundant tasks. Other benefits the City looks forward to are the software’s GIS integration, which will enhance accuracy in service locations, and the time savings that will come with having a fully electronic process.
The City of Tallmadge joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
