Omni Interactions Achieves 25-55% Savings Through ROI Certification by Frost & Sullivan

Omni Interactions uses Remote Gig Workers, AI, and Automation to save clients' money while improving customer satisfaction

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITES STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, winner of Outsource Provider of the Year by Business Intelligence Group and CCW Finalists for BPO of the Year and Workforce Innovation of the Year, is proud to announce that it has achieved a Return on Investment (ROI) Certification from Frost & Sullivan, an industry analyst and technology solutions provider. The certification relies on data collected directly from customers who have used their platform. It validates the impressive return on investment of their Gig Customer Experience business model.

Omni Interactions provides outsourced contact center services that utilize remote gig workers, AI, and automation to save clients money while improving customer satisfaction. The ROI Certification from Frost & Sullivan measures the impact of Omni’s platform on customer experience, cost savings, and customer loyalty.

“Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support. It is one of the industry’s fastest-growing business process outsourcers (BPOs) with an incredible revenue growth rate because it utilizes AI, automation, and highly skilled brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost. Omni Interactions customers are ditching their brick-and-mortar call centers for the future of people-based customer experience.” said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

Mat Makay, Omni Interactions’ customer and Senior Director of Central Support at Carbon Health stated “Our cost savings using Omni are anywhere from 35% to 55% vs doing it in-house. For companies looking to outsource, you need to look at the cost holistically and not just the agent hourly rate.”

The ROI Certification from Frost & Sullivan confirms that customers have experienced an average savings of 25-55% when partnering with Omni Interactions, resulting in greater customer satisfaction and loyalty. The certification also shows that customers have seen increased quality and efficiency while reducing the strain on company resources.

“We are excited to receive this certification from Frost & Sullivan, which validates our commitment to delivering a high-quality customer experience at an affordable cost,” said Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. “Our platform and team are designed to ensure that our clients see a significant return on investment with minimal effort. We are proud to be recognized for this accomplishment.”

"We are incredibly proud to receive this ROI Certification from Frost & Sullivan," said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. "This certification proves that our gig customer experience model is a great way for businesses to save money while still providing customers with the best possible experience."



About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, and finalist for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking #341 on the Inc. 5000. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”