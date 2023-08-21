Inflation in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 21 - As many parts of the world battle the impacts of inflation, our reporters take to the streets to learn how rising prices are hitting families in Việt Nam. In this video, we follow Nguyễn Thái Hà, an admin executive of a private kindergarten in Hà Nội. Hà visits Thành Công Market for daily groceries and we see how inflation impacts the budget of her family of four.