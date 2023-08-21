Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, August 21 -

HÀ NỘI — The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5RON92 went up VNĐ517 per litre to VNĐ23,339 (US$1) while that of RON95-III increased by VNĐ608 to VNĐ24,601 per litre.

The price of diesel oil declined VNĐ71 to VNĐ22,354 per litre while kerosene rose by VNĐ420 to VNĐ22,309 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut oil also increased by VNĐ163 per litre to VNĐ17,981 per litre.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract money from petrol sales for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 24 adjustments, with 14 times up, seven down, and three unchanged. — VNS